Jharkhand ex-CM Raghubar Das is Odisha governor
October 18, 2023  22:29
Raghubar Das
Raghubar Das
Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das and BJP leader Indra Sena Reddy Nallu have been appointed as the governors of Odisha and Tripura, respectively, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique on Wednesday. 

The communique added that President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to make the appointments that will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices. 

Das, currently a national vice president of the BJP, was the chief minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019. Indra Sena Reddy Nallu is a BJP leader from Telangana.
