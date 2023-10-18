IDF releases video of blast at Gaza hospital





A failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization hit the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza City, the IDF said. IAF footage from the area around the hospital before and after the failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization was released on X.





Palestinian officials have blamed Israel for the bombing that is believed to have killed hundreds of people while Israeli officials say a rocket fired by Islamic Jihad caused the blast.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday produced a 30-second video it says shows the deadly hospital blast in Gaza City could not have been the result of an Israeli airstrike.