Hundreds killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital: Palestine
October 18, 2023  00:04
File image
File image
About 200 to 300 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday, said a CNN report quoting Palestinian health ministry officials. 

The officials said that several people still feared to have been trapped in the rubble. 

"A new war crime committed by the occupation in the bombing of Al-Ahli Arabi Hospital in the center of Gaza City, resulting in the arrival of dozens of martyrs and injured at Al-Shifa Medical Complex due to the bombing. It should be noted that the hospital housed hundreds of patients, wounded, and displaced people from their homes forcibly due to the airstrikes," the statement issued by the Palestinian government said.
