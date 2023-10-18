Hospital bombing: 'Hamas knew it was Islamic Jihad'October 18, 2023 12:43
Hamas understood the blast was caused by a misfired Islamic Jihad rocket, but launched a "global media campaign" to blame Israel. "They went as far as inflating the numbers of casualties," Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tells the BBC. "They understood with absolute certainty that it was a rocket misfired by Islamic Jihad that damaged the hospital."
In a video message posted on social media platform X earlier today, Hagari said, 'I can confirm that an analysis by the IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza, at the time it was hit."