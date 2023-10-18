Hospital bombing: 'Hamas knew it was Islamic Jihad'





In a video message posted on social media platform X earlier today, Hagari said, 'I can confirm that an analysis by the IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza, at the time it was hit."

Hamas understood the blast was caused by a misfired Islamic Jihad rocket, but launched a "global media campaign" to blame Israel. "They went as far as inflating the numbers of casualties," Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tells the BBC. "They understood with absolute certainty that it was a rocket misfired by Islamic Jihad that damaged the hospital."