Gaza horror: Surgeries without anaesthesia





The Hamas blamed the blast on the al-Ahli hospital on Israelis, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants.





At least 500 people were killed, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.





Rage at the hospital carnage spread through the Middle East as US President Joe Biden headed to the region in hopes of stopping a spread of the war, which started after Hamas militants attacked towns and cities across southern Israel last week.





Ambulances and private cars rushed some 350 casualties to Gaza City's main hospital, al-Shifa, which was already overwhelmed with wounded from other strikes.

Surgeries on hospital floors, operations without anaesthesia, a desperate shortage of medicines -- is how doctors at Gaza are struggling to cope with hundreds upon hundreds of patients.