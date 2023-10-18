Gaza civilians can be relocated in Israel: Egypt





El-Sisi was speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a news conference in Cairo.





Hamas says that the US -- and all Western countries that support Israel -- "hold full responsibility for the war against civilians in Gaza".





The statement comes after the blast at the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza. Hamas -- which runs the Gaza Strip -- blamed the explosion on Israel.





The IDF has since claimed it was caused by a failed rocket from launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, and that failed rocket launches from Gaza are increasing.Israel has been carrying out air strikes on Gaza since Hamas militants launched waves of deadly attacks on Israel on 7 October.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi suggested today that displaced Palestinian civilians in Gaza could be relocated to a desert area within Israel while the current conflict continues.