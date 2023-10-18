Four convicted in Soumya Vishwanathan's murder





Vishwanathan was shot dead on September 30, 2008, while she was returning home from work in her car. She was shot in the forehead and the case was registered at police station Vasant Vihar.





This case was disclosed during the investigation of the murder of call centre executive Jigisha Ghosh who was killed on March 19, 2009.





Delhi Police had invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCOA) on the basis of the involvement of accused persons in other cases. Five accused persons namely Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, Ajay Sethi and Ajay Kumar are facing trial in the MCOCA case. Except Ajay Sethi all other accused persons were charged with offence of murder.

Soumya Vishwanathan murder case: Court convicts four accused Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Ajay Kumar and Baljeet Malik.