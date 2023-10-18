RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Expect the unexpected, plan: RajnathtoArmy
October 18, 2023  18:41
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday commended the Army for its high standard of operational readiness and said "war preparedness" should be a continuous phenomenon and that the military should always be ready for the uncertainties. 

In an address to the top commanders of the Army, Singh, referring to the situation in eastern Ladakh, expressed full confidence in the force to effectively confront any contingency even as he noted that the ongoing talks between the two sides for peaceful resolution of the row will continue at all levels. 

The defence minister complimented the Border Roads Organisation for carrying out an "incomparable improvement" of road networks in areas along the Western and Northern frontiers while working under difficult conditions. 

Singh said the present "complex and ambiguous" global situation affects everyone and called on the Army top brass to "expect the unexpected" and plan, strategise and prepare accordingly. 

The defence minister said that unconventional warfare will be part of the future conventional wars as it is evident in the recent conflicts happening in various parts of the world. 

The five-day Army commanders' conference that began on Monday in Delhi has been focusing on bolstering the force's overall combat capabilities considering the possible national security challenges, including along the frontier with China. -- PTI
