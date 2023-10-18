Did hospital receive warning of strike from Israel?

The Palestinian ambassador in Japan says Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital received a warning from the Israeli military one hour before the strike.









"An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit," he posted on social media platform X.





"Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza," he added.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that intelligence from several sources revealed that Islamic Jihad was responsible for the unsuccessful rocket launch that had caused the explosion at Al Ahli hospital.