Despite start of tourism season, beach shacks yet to come up in Goa





Beach shacks, which are typically built from eco-friendly materials such as bamboo, wooden poles and thatched palm leaves, have become a popular attraction for domestic and international tourists visiting the coastal state.





This is for the first time that the environment department is allotting sites for the shacks.





This task used to be carried out by the tourism department earlier.





The tourism department has already allotted licences for 359 beach shacks, but their installation is yet to begin, a senior tourism department official said.





"The tourism department is ready with the allotment procedure as per the beach shack policy. But there is confusion due to the involvement of the state environment department, which will decide the location of the shacks depending on the beach carrying capacity," he said.





In the past, state tourism department was mandated with the role of allotting the beach shack location, he said.





"The environment department should have been responsible for the beach carrying capacity only and the allotment of shacks should have been done by the tourism department," the official added.





He also said that shack owners are not accepting the locations demarcated by the environment department. -- PTI

