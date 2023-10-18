RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Despite start of tourism season, beach shacks yet to come up in Goa
October 18, 2023  19:53
File image
File image
Beach shacks, which are popular among tourists visiting Goa, are yet to be set up this year despite the start of the tourism season as the state environment department has so far not allotted locations to them, officials and stakeholders said on Wednesday. 

Beach shacks, which are typically built from eco-friendly materials such as bamboo, wooden poles and thatched palm leaves, have become a popular attraction for domestic and international tourists visiting the coastal state. 

This is for the first time that the environment department is allotting sites for the shacks. 

This task used to be carried out by the tourism department earlier. 

The tourism department has already allotted licences for 359 beach shacks, but their installation is yet to begin, a senior tourism department official said. 

"The tourism department is ready with the allotment procedure as per the beach shack policy. But there is confusion due to the involvement of the state environment department, which will decide the location of the shacks depending on the beach carrying capacity," he said. 

In the past, state tourism department was mandated with the role of allotting the beach shack location, he said. 

"The environment department should have been responsible for the beach carrying capacity only and the allotment of shacks should have been done by the tourism department," the official added. 

He also said that shack owners are not accepting the locations demarcated by the environment department. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Unveiling the secret behind Netherlands' stunning win
Unveiling the secret behind Netherlands' stunning win

'We go into every game with our plans and our ways that we're going to try and win the game'

World Cup: 'England lacking confidence, must get on the front foot'
World Cup: 'England lacking confidence, must get on the front foot'

England cannot be faulted for effort at the World Cup but the team are lacking confidence and must start imposing themselves on the opposition, coach Matthew Mott said.

Manipur guv stopped by Kuki Zo women seeking separate administration
Manipur guv stopped by Kuki Zo women seeking separate administration

The governor was on her way to visit two relief camps at ECA Church Songgel and ECA Church Tuibong in the district where hundreds of Kukis have taken refuge since the ethnic strife broke out in the state on May 3, 2023, the police added.

India vs Bangladesh: Another century on the cards for Rohit?
India vs Bangladesh: Another century on the cards for Rohit?

Bangladesh have beaten India three times in the last four ODIs -- twice in a bilateral series in December 2022 and then in the Asia Cup.

Pak Rangers open fire, 2 BSF personnel injured
Pak Rangers open fire, 2 BSF personnel injured

The Pakistan Rangers opened fire around 8.15 am on Tuesday on the troops at the Vikram post in the Arnia sector, following which the BSF jawans fired in retaliation, the BSF said in a statement.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances