'Dead' for 20 years, ex-navy employee held in Delhi for triple murder





Balesh Kumar was arrested from a house in Najafgarh where he was staying with his family having changed his name to Aman Singh, the police said.





Balesh was 40 when he allegedly killed his brother-in-law, Rajesh alias Khushiram, over money in Delhi's Bawana area in 2004.





He also allegedly had an illicit relationship with Rajesh's wife.





The police in 2004 arrested Balesh's brother Sundar Lal, who was also involved in Rajesh's murder, however, Balesh managed to give them a slip.





According to special commissioner of police (crime) Ravindra Yadav, Balesh, who was in a transport business then, escaped in a truck to Rajasthan.





There he set his truck on fire and burned two of his workers to death.





"The Rajasthan police during the course of investigation identified one of the persons as Balesh, while the other body remained unclaimed. The family members of Balesh also identified one of the bodies as his," Yadav said.





The Rajasthan police closed the case assuming the prime suspect dead.





After faking his death, Balesh fled to Punjab and managed to procure forged identity proof with the help of his family members and changed his name to Aman Singh. -- PTI

A 60-year-old ex-Navy employee who faked his death for 20 years was arrested by the Delhi police crime branch for allegedly killing a relative and burning to death two labourers, the police said on Tuesday.