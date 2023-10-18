RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Court allows Naresh Goyal to avail home-cooked food in prison at 'own risk'
October 18, 2023  18:26
image
A special PMLA court in Mumbai has allowed Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, an accused in an alleged fraud of Rs 538 crore at the Canara Bank, to have home-cooked food inside prison. 

Goyal's plea for home-cooked food was allowed by special judge for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act MG Deshpande on Tuesday. 

"Naresh Goyal is permitted to avail home cooked food on a daily basis, as prayed, at his own risk and the risk of his family/relatives, until further order," the court said. 

Goyal is currently in judicial custody and lodged at Arthur Road jail in south Mumbai in a money laundering case linked to an alleged fraud at the Canara Bank. 

Earlier, his lawyers had moved an application for home-cooked food along with a chart on Goyal's health issues that they claimed had cropped up during his judicial custody. 

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Goyal on September 1 under the PMLA following a long session of questioning at the central agency's office in Mumbai. -- PTI 
