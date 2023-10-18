Court allows Naresh Goyal to avail home-cooked food in prison at 'own risk'





Goyal's plea for home-cooked food was allowed by special judge for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act MG Deshpande on Tuesday.





"Naresh Goyal is permitted to avail home cooked food on a daily basis, as prayed, at his own risk and the risk of his family/relatives, until further order," the court said.





Goyal is currently in judicial custody and lodged at Arthur Road jail in south Mumbai in a money laundering case linked to an alleged fraud at the Canara Bank.





Earlier, his lawyers had moved an application for home-cooked food along with a chart on Goyal's health issues that they claimed had cropped up during his judicial custody.





The Enforcement Directorate arrested Goyal on September 1 under the PMLA following a long session of questioning at the central agency's office in Mumbai. -- PTI

