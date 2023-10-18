Blanket of mist envelops Mumbai; PM10 level in city air higher than in Delhi





The phenomenon has been there for the last three to four days, said officials.





According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology-managed System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, at 6 pm on Wednesday, the PM10 level in Mumbai's air was 143 as against 122 in Delhi.





"There is availability of moisture, anti-cyclonic wind circulation which does not allow the wind to ascend. The anti-cyclone is right over Mumbai,' said India meteorological department scientist Sushma Nair, adding that moisture gets stuck in the air due to it.





However, with deteriorating air levels come respiratory illnesses, said medical professionals.





Dr Rajesh Sharma, mentor, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, said that commonly when the quality of air is very poor, it has a lot of particulate matter, gases, and chemicals used in buildings '" for furniture being made or polish and painting works.





"When the air quality is really bad, and people are constantly inhaling this (poor air), they tend to develop bronchitis. There is a definite correlation between poor air quality and worsening symptoms ranging from cough, breathlessness, and wheezing, over a period of time," Sharma said. -- PTI

A blanket of mist enveloped Mumbai on Wednesday, pushing the city's air to the 'moderate' category on the Air Quality Index.