Biden: Hamas slaughtered 1300 people





Biden says it is not an exaggeration when he uses the word 'slaughtered' to describe what the Hamas did to 1,300 people, including 31 Americans.





Speaking about the Israeli hostages, including children, Biden says, "Imagine what those children hiding from Hamas were thinking? It's beyond my comprehension."





He adds that the "courage, commitment and bravery" of Israeli people is "stunning", and that he was proud to be here.

US President Joe Biden says he visited Israel to show where the US stands in the conflict. Biden is in Tel Aviv holding a joint presser with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu.