Aaditya Thackeray moves HC in Rajput death case





In the plea, Thackeray requested the court hear him before passing any order in the plea.

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction leader Aaditya Thackeray moved the Bombay high court seeking intervention in the public interest litigation seeking Central Bureau of Investigation probe against him in the cases related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian, reports Bar and Bench news portal.