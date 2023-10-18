A Gaza doc from the bombed hospital says...October 18, 2023 16:08
Ghassan Abu Sitta tweeted this image of a OT writing,
Ghassan Abu Sitta, a maxillofacial surgeon of Palestinian origin working in London, returned to Gaza to help. He was at the Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital:
He writes of the bombing: "This morning I went to Al-Ahli Hospital, also know as the Baptist Hospital as it was full of patients and needed a Plastic Surgeon to help out. As with all hospitals it was full of internally displaced families seeking refuge.
"At around 5:30pm upon discussion with my colleagues I decided to sleep there over-night so that we can keep operating. While in between cases I heard the screech of 2 missiles and then a loud explosion.
"The false celing in the OR fell. As I walked towards the side entrance of the OR department I saw that the hospital itself was on fire and that it was directly hit. The wounded started stumbling towards us. I then ran to the Emergency Room where there were hundreds of very severely wounded and dead.
"I put a tourniquet on the thigh of a man who had his leg blown off and then went to tend to a man with a penetrating neck injury . When the ambulance came I took him with the paramedics to Shifa Hospital.
"I am unharmed but this was a masscre against a hospital.
"This was a massacre by appointment. The Israelis said they were going to commit such a crime and they did. I am in awe and admiration of the health professionals in Gaza. Nurses and doctors joining any hospital they have access to. Only leaving work to ensure their families have what they need and then coming back to work. They sleep, eat and work sometimes in the same building for days."