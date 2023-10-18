A Gaza doc from the bombed hospital says...

He writes of the bombing: "This morning I went to Al-Ahli Hospital, also know as the Baptist Hospital as it was full of patients and needed a Plastic Surgeon to help out. As with all hospitals it was full of internally displaced families seeking refuge.

"At around 5:30pm upon discussion with my colleagues I decided to sleep there over-night so that we can keep operating. While in between cases I heard the screech of 2 missiles and then a loud explosion.

"The false celing in the OR fell. As I walked towards the side entrance of the OR department I saw that the hospital itself was on fire and that it was directly hit. The wounded started stumbling towards us. I then ran to the Emergency Room where there were hundreds of very severely wounded and dead.

"I put a tourniquet on the thigh of a man who had his leg blown off and then went to tend to a man with a penetrating neck injury . When the ambulance came I took him with the paramedics to Shifa Hospital.

"I am unharmed but this was a masscre against a hospital.