8 French airports evacuated after bomb threat





Beauvais airport near Paris said that it was evacuated "following an anonymous threat received by several French hubs."





However, it later said that it was in the process of reopening, CNN reported.





According to CNN, Strasbourg airport in eastern France said it was evacuated due to a bomb threat.





Moreover, Nantes airport in Western France was also evacuated noting the same reason, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported, citing a police source.





The airports of Biarritz and Toulouse in the southwest, Lille in the north and Lyon-Bron in the southeast said that operations were resuming following a police operation.





All these four airports were evacuated earlier on Wednesday because of a bomb scare, reported CNN.





Meanwhile, operations at Nice airport in Southern France have already resumed after evacuation due to an unattended item earlier in the day. -- ANI

