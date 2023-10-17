State has duty to recognise queer unions: CJI





The CJI made the observation in a judgment he wrote separately on same sex marriage.





He observed that the failure of the State to recognise the bouquet of entitlements which flow from the union would result in a disparate impact on queer couples, who cannot marry under the current legal regime.





"The freedom of all persons including queer couples to enter into a union is protected by Part III of the Constitution. The failure of the State to recognise the bouquet of entitlements which flow from a union would result in a disparate impact on queer couples who cannot marry under the current legal regime. The State has an obligation to recognise such unions and grant them benefit under law," he said. -- PTI

