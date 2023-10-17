RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


State has duty to recognise queer unions: CJI
October 17, 2023  21:37
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday said that the State has an obligation to recognise unions entered into by queer couples and grant them benefit under the law. 

The CJI made the observation in a judgment he wrote separately on same sex marriage. 

He observed that the failure of the State to recognise the bouquet of entitlements which flow from the union would result in a disparate impact on queer couples, who cannot marry under the current legal regime. 

"The freedom of all persons including queer couples to enter into a union is protected by Part III of the Constitution. The failure of the State to recognise the bouquet of entitlements which flow from a union would result in a disparate impact on queer couples who cannot marry under the current legal regime. The State has an obligation to recognise such unions and grant them benefit under law," he said. -- PTI
