RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Stage light falls on spectators during Ramlila in Delhi, 11-yr-old among 3 hurt
October 17, 2023  20:54
File image
File image
Three people, including an 11-year-old boy, were injured after a stage light fell on them at a Ramlila being performed near the Red Fort as rain and gusty winds lashed parts of Delhi Monday night, the police said. 

A stage light fixed 12 feet high fell on the spectators injuring three of them. 

The child bled from his nose, while the other two had minor bruises, a member of the Ramlila organising body said. 

"We took the boy to Parmamand Hospital from where doctors referred him to Ganga Ram Hospital. He is out of danger but has been kept under observation," Prakash Barathi, secretary of Navshri Dharmik Leela Committee, said. 

"The other two persons had minor injuries and did not require hospitalisation," Barathi said. 

The police said a case has been registered at Kotwali Police Station in connection with the incident. 

"We will try to establish if the accident was a cause of human error. Statements of the organisers have been taken," said a police officer. 

Two other Ramlila committees which use the same ground for staging of the play have been advised to conduct a proper check of their stage, lights, and swings, the officer added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

PCB boss unhappy: What really happened in Pak vs India tie?
PCB boss unhappy: What really happened in Pak vs India tie?

Zaka Ashraf back in Pakistan, discussing 'incidents' in India with senior board officials

The Times They Are A-Changin'
The Times They Are A-Changin'

... And what explains the directions of change? asks Ajit Balakrishnan.

Gunathilaka's ban lifted after legal victory; cleared for cricket return
Gunathilaka's ban lifted after legal victory; cleared for cricket return

The SLC said in a statement on Tuesday that an independent committee had recommended a full lifting of the ban on Gunathilaka with "due consideration to his cricketing career and its impact on the cricketing ambitions of the nation".

Festive Season To Create 700K Gig Jobs
Festive Season To Create 700K Gig Jobs

'The World Cup alone is expected to create an additional 100,000 jobs, most of which will comprise gig workers in the delivery space, transportation, hospitality and event management.'

'Palestinians want the same freedom Gandhi fought for'
'Palestinians want the same freedom Gandhi fought for'

'Israelis not only harassed Palestine Muslims, but also Christians.' 'Palestinians have been telling Israel that this will blow up the situation, but they would not listen to us.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances