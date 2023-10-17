Stage light falls on spectators during Ramlila in Delhi, 11-yr-old among 3 hurt





A stage light fixed 12 feet high fell on the spectators injuring three of them.





The child bled from his nose, while the other two had minor bruises, a member of the Ramlila organising body said.





"We took the boy to Parmamand Hospital from where doctors referred him to Ganga Ram Hospital. He is out of danger but has been kept under observation," Prakash Barathi, secretary of Navshri Dharmik Leela Committee, said.





"The other two persons had minor injuries and did not require hospitalisation," Barathi said.





The police said a case has been registered at Kotwali Police Station in connection with the incident.





"We will try to establish if the accident was a cause of human error. Statements of the organisers have been taken," said a police officer.





Two other Ramlila committees which use the same ground for staging of the play have been advised to conduct a proper check of their stage, lights, and swings, the officer added. -- PTI

Three people, including an 11-year-old boy, were injured after a stage light fell on them at a Ramlila being performed near the Red Fort as rain and gusty winds lashed parts of Delhi Monday night, the police said.