RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sikkim flood toll rises to 40, as many as 76 people still missing
October 17, 2023  23:49
File image
File image
The toll in the flash flood in Sikkim rose to 40 on Tuesday with two more bodies being found in the state, while 76 people are still missing about two weeks after the disaster, officials said. 

The flash flood in the Teesta river, triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of October 4, devastated the state, affecting about 88,000 people. 

Sikkim has a population of about 6.10 lakh people, the lowest for any state in India, according to the 2011 census. 

Most of the bodies were found in Pakyong. 

Among the 26 bodies found in the district, 15 were of civilians while 11 were of Armymen, according to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority. 

Four bodies were found in Mangan, eight bodies in Gangtok and two in Namchi, it said in a bulletin. 

Several bodies have been found in neighbouring West Bengal as well, carried by the Teesta to the downstream areas, officials said. 

Of the 76 people missing, 28 were from Pakyong, 23 from Gangtok, 20 from Mangan and five from Namchi. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Weeks after Nuh violence, communities join hands for...
Weeks after Nuh violence, communities join hands for...

Barely a few kilometres from Nuh, which witnessed communal clashes on July-end, a group of people belonging to different communities is busy preparing for Durga Puja.

SC verdict on same-sex marriage evokes mixed reactions from LGBTQ community
SC verdict on same-sex marriage evokes mixed reactions from LGBTQ community

The Supreme Court judgment on the legality of same-sex marriage elicited mixed responses from LGBTQ activists, with one section hailing parts of the Constitution Bench's order, while others expressing dissatisfaction as it did not...

From 125-0 to 209 all out! Sri Lanka's batting disaster revealed
From 125-0 to 209 all out! Sri Lanka's batting disaster revealed

Sri Lanka left with regrets after squandering strong start: Pathum Nissanka

Doesn't Diana Look Delightful?
Doesn't Diana Look Delightful?

The eyes, the smile, the style, the attitude... Diana Penty was a doll on the ramp.

Viral fever hits Pakistan camp ahead of Australia clash
Viral fever hits Pakistan camp ahead of Australia clash

Most of the Pakistani players, who were down with viral fever, after their arrival in Bengaluru have recovered though some are still under medical observation.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances