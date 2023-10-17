SC upholds rights of queers, not marriage legality

"Queerness is neither urban nor elitist.... However, we do not agree with the directions issued by the Chief Justice of India. We had the benefit of perusing the concurring opinion of Justice Narasimha. We endorse them fully.

"We do not particularly subscribe to the views of CJI on democratising intimate spaces...these outcomes were brought by legislative acts.





The Court's intervention in the decisions cited by petitioners were instances of the Court protecting them from violence, based on State's duty citizen's right...other instances like Navtej Johar were about provisions which criminalised acts..