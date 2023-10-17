Recognition for civil union can't exist in absence of legislation: SC





"This Court has recognized that marriage is a social institution. Marriage as an institution precedes State. This implies that marriage structure exist regardless of the State. Terms of marriage are independent of the State, and its sources are external.





"This is not a case where the Court can require the State to create a legal status. Recognition for Civil union cannot exist in the absence of a legislation. Creation of an institution depends on State action which is sought to be compelled through the agency of the Court.





"While we agree that there is a right to relationship, we squarely recognize that it falls within Article 21.





"It includes the right to choose a partner and intimacy. They are like all citizens entitled to enjoy their right without hindrance.





"If it is agreed that marriage is a social institution, does it follow that any section of society which wishes for the creation of a like institution, can seek relief by court intervention?





"There cannot be an unqualified right to marry which is to be treated as a fundamental right. We agree with the CJI on this."

Justice Ravindra Bhat: The Court's intervention in the decisions cited by petitioners were instances of the Court protecting them from violence, based on State's duty to protect citizen's right...other instances like Navtej Johar were about provisions which criminalised acts..