Recognising queer marriage not Constitutionally permissible: Justice Narasimha
October 17, 2023  12:57
Justice Narasimha: It would not be Constitutionally permissible to recognize a right to civil union mirroring a marriage.  I agree with Justice Bhat's view on the Constitutionality of CARA Regulations.

He says a says a review of legislative schemes which excludes same-sex partners from pension, PF, gratuity, insurance etc needs to be undertaken.
A review of the impact of the legislative framework in this case requires deliberative exercise and for the same, the legislature is entrusted to do so constitutionally. 
