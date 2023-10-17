Recognising queer marriage not Constitutionally permissible: Justice Narasimha

Justice Narasimha: It would not be Constitutionally permissible to recognize a right to civil union mirroring a marriage. I agree with Justice Bhat's view on the Constitutionality of CARA Regulations.





He says a says a review of legislative schemes which excludes same-sex partners from pension, PF, gratuity, insurance etc needs to be undertaken.

A review of the impact of the legislative framework in this case requires deliberative exercise and for the same, the legislature is entrusted to do so constitutionally.