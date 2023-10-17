Rahul moves HC against defamation case over remarks linking RSS to Gauri Lankesh murder





The case against him can not be clubbed with that filed against Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Sitaram Yechury as they made the statements in question on different occasions and belong to two different parties with distinct or even opposite ideologies, Gandhi's petition said.





Justice SV Kotwal posted the plea for hearing on December 5.





Dhrutiman Joshi, a lawyer, filed a private complaint before a magistrate in Mumbai in 2017 against Rahul Gandhi, his mother and fellow Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and Yechury, seeking action against them for alleged defamation under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.





In 2019, the magistrate's court dismissed the case against Sonia Gandhi but issued notice to Rahul Gandhi and Yechury.





Both of them filed an application seeking to dismiss the complaint on the ground that they should not be put on trial jointly.





The magistrate's court, however, rejected the application, following which Rahul Gandhi moved the HC in August this year.





He and Yechury belong to different political parties, having very distinct and even opposite ideologies, and a joint trial will cause prejudice to Gandhi's case, the Congress leader's petition said. -- PTI

