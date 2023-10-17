President Murmu on three-day visit to Bihar from tomorrow





The President will launch the fourth Krishi Road Map (2023-2028) of Bihar in Patna on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.





On October 19, President Murmu will grace the first convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari.





On the same day, she will interact with the members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups of Bihar at the Raj Bhavan, it said.





In the evening, the President will grace the first convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna.





On October 20, the President will visit Gaya to grace the third convocation of Central University of South Bihar, the statement added. -- PTI

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Bihar from Wednesday to attend a host of programmes.