Number of Char Dham pilgrims crosses 50-lakh mark for first time





The police said that a record number of pilgrims from across the country and abroad are arriving in Dehradun to visit the world-famous Char Dhams -- Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.





So far 50 lakh pilgrims have reached here for the pilgrimage.





According to statistics, till October 16, the number of pilgrims visiting Char Dham has crossed 50 lakh.





Along with this, about 5.41 lakh vehicles have also reached Char Dham.





After the commencement of the Yatra in April-May, about 17.08 lakh pilgrims have reached Kedarnath Dham, 15.90 lakh in Badrinath Dham, 8.46 lakh in Gangotri and 6.94 lakh in Yamunotri.





Apart from this, over 1.77 lakh devotees have also visited Hemkund Sahib.





The portals of Hemkund Sahib were closed for winter on October 11.





Last year, 47 lakh devotees visited the Char Dham. -- PTI

