Netanyahu tells Putin: Israel won't stop until...
October 17, 2023  15:11
Jews in Israel leave for Cyprus. Shir Torem/Reuters
The office of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday shared details of his telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that the former briefed him on the ongoing counter-offensive against Hamas, following the October 7 terror attacks, and his talks with several leaders from the region and the Palestinian authorities.

"The Prime Minister made it clear that Israel had been attacked by brutal and abhorrent murderers, had gone to war determined and united, and would not stop until it had destroyed Hamas's military and governing capabilities," the Israel PM's office tweeted from its official handle on X.

It posted further that PM Netanyahu told the Russian President that the Israeli forces won't relent till they "eliminate Hamas". -- ANI
