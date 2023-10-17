RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Justice Bhat: Disagree on adoption rights of queers
October 17, 2023  12:37
image
Justice Bhat says Court cannot create a legal framework for queer couples and it is for the legislature to do as there are several aspects to be taken.

Justice Bhat: "A gender neutral interpretation of the Special Marriage Act may not be equitable at times and can result in women being exposed to vulnerabilities in an unintended manner.

"We agree with the CJI on the right of transgender persons in heterosexual relationships to marry as per existing laws. We disagree with the CJI on the right of queer couples to adopt and we voice certain concerns."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Opposition leaders visit Palestinian embassy in Delhi
Opposition leaders visit Palestinian embassy in Delhi

Amid the raging Israel-Hamas war, a group of opposition leaders, including MP Danish Ali and former parliamentarians Mani Shankar Aiyar and K C Tyagi, visited the Palestine Embassy in New Delhi on Monday to express solidarity with...

The Times They Are A-Changin'
The Times They Are A-Changin'

... And what explains the directions of change? asks Ajit Balakrishnan.

Cricket in Olympics: Multi-billion dollar broadcast market, BCCI's push and ICC pitch perfect presentation
Cricket in Olympics: Multi-billion dollar broadcast market, BCCI's push and ICC pitch perfect presentation

A multi-billion dollar broadcast market, the game's most powerful board's positive intent and a perfect pitch by the global body based on a three-fold 'U-P-L' principle ensured cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Can NZ extend winning streak against Afghanistan?
Can NZ extend winning streak against Afghanistan?

New Zealand face England-beaters Afghanistan aiming to keep their unbeaten run intact

How Vizhinjam Port Can Change India's Shipping Fortunes
How Vizhinjam Port Can Change India's Shipping Fortunes

'It will be important strategically and geographically because there is no port in India which is as close to the international shipping route as Vizhinjam.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances