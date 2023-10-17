Justice Bhat: Disagree on adoption rights of queers

Justice Bhat: Disagree on adoption rights of queersOctober 17, 2023 12:37
Justice Bhat says Court cannot create a legal framework for queer couples and it is for the legislature to do as there are several aspects to be taken.
Justice Bhat: "A gender neutral interpretation of the Special Marriage Act may not be equitable at times and can result in women being exposed to vulnerabilities in an unintended manner.
"We agree with the CJI on the right of transgender persons in heterosexual relationships to marry as per existing laws. We disagree with the CJI on the right of queer couples to adopt and we voice certain concerns."
