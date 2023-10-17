RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Israel-Hamas war: Jordan's King Abdullah to host four-way summit with Biden, Abbas, Sissi
October 17, 2023  22:57
US President Joe Biden is scheduled for a brief visit to Israel, lasting approximately five hours, before heading to Jordan, where he will hold talks with King Abdullah II, reported The Times of Israel citing Channel 12.  

Following this meeting, President Biden will join a summit hosted by King Abdullah, featuring the participation of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, as reported by The Times of Israel.  

The primary focus of this summit, as per reports, is to address the ongoing humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people.  

During his stay in Israel, President Biden is expected to hold discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, and engage with the families of hostages and missing persons, The Times of Israel reported.  

US President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel on Wednesday at a time when the country is facing its toughest battle with the terrorist group Hamas.  

Tal Heinrich, spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday said that more than 1,500 Israelis have been killed and 3,900 injured in the war against Hamas.  

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said that President Biden is coming to Israel at a "critical moment" and will reaffirm the US' solidarity with Israel.  -- ANI
