Israel used white phosphorus: Lebanese media

Clashes erupted on the border between Lebanon and Israel again on Tuesday.





An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon landed in the town of Metula in northern Israel Tuesday morning, injuring three people, according to the Ziv Medical Centre in Safed.





No group in Lebanon has so far claimed responsibility for the strike.





However, Israel has ordered civilians to evacuate the area near the border with Lebanon.





Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that Israel struck several areas along the border with artillery fire and white phosphorus.





The Israeli military said its tanks fired back into Lebanon after an anti-tank missile was launched across the border, acocrding to media reports. -- Agencies

