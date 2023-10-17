Israel bombs South Gaza where Palestinians fled

Israel bombs South Gaza where Palestinians fledOctober 17, 2023 13:21
Ambulances wait at the Rafah crossing. Stringer/Reuters
Palestinians in Gaza reported intense bombardments near the southern towns of Khan Younis and Rafah, where Israel ordered civilians to seek refuge, early on Tuesday. Details of causalities were not immediately available.
Israeli bombs hit areas west and southeast of Khan Younis and west of Rafah, according to local reports.
As the humanitarian situation worsens -- with a million people now displaced in Gaza -- discussions are focused on how to ensure that assistance will go to ordinary civilians and won't reach Hamas, which governs the territory.
Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which contains the territory's only border crossing to Egypt, as international mediators press for a deal to allow aid in and refugees with foreign passports out.
TOP STORIES
Contemplating making AAP accused in excise policy cases, CBI and ED tell SC
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the two probe agencies, told a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti he has instructions to state that the agencies are considering making AAP an accused, invoking legal...