Israel bombs South Gaza where Palestinians fled





Israeli bombs hit areas west and southeast of Khan Younis and west of Rafah, according to local reports.







Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which contains the territory's only border crossing to Egypt, as international mediators press for a deal to allow aid in and refugees with foreign passports out. As the humanitarian situation worsens -- with a million people now displaced in Gaza -- discussions are focused on how to ensure that assistance will go to ordinary civilians and won't reach Hamas, which governs the territory.

Palestinians in Gaza reported intense bombardments near the southern towns of Khan Younis and Rafah, where Israel ordered civilians to seek refuge, early on Tuesday. Details of causalities were not immediately available.