Indian mission provides material, legal aid to 27 Indian fishermen detained in Lanka





Last week, the Sri Lankan Navy held two Indian trawlers with 15 Indian fishermen aboard while three Indian trawlers with 12 fishermen aboard were apprehended near the Delft and Kachchativu Islands, local officials i Colombo said.





"Consular officials of @CGJaffna provided material & legal assistance to fifteen Indian fishermen detained today (Monday) in Jaffna district. Consular officials sought the welfare of fishermen & facilitated phone calls to their family in India," the consulate general of India in Jaffna said in a post on X on Monday.





On Sunday, the Consular officials provided material and legal assistance to 12 fishermen detained in Jaffna district, the Indian mission said.





In a separate post, the mission said that the Consular officials sought the welfare of fishermen and facilitated phone calls to their families in India.





On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin asked the central government to take immediate steps to get the Indian fishermen freed and secure the release of fishing vessels. -- PTI

Twenty-seven Indian fishermen, arrested for allegedly poaching in Sri Lanka's territorial waters, were provided material and legal assistance, the Indian mission in Jaffna said on Monday.