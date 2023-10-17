INDIA bloc represents 60% of nation: Rahul





He promised an old age pension of Rs 2,000 per month, gas cylinders at Rs 750 and support for entrepreneurs if the Congress comes to power in Mizoram, which is going to assembly polls on November 7.





Addressing reporters in Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, where he was on a two-day visit from Monday to campaign for party candidates, Gandhi said the opposition INDIA alliance will defend the "idea of India" by protecting its values, constitutional framework and freedom of people irrespective of religion or culture to express themselves and live in harmony.





"It is important to realise we (INDIA bloc) represent 60 per cent of the country, more people than the BJP does," he said, while referring to non-BJP ruled states.





Lashing out at the BJP and its ideological parent RSS, Gandhi said, "Their vision for our nation is different from ours. We believe in decentralisation whereas the BJP believes that all decisions should be taken in Delhi."





He asserted that the Congress will win all the upcoming assembly elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.





"We will decimate the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. We had wiped them out in Chhattisgarh and will defeat them again. We had trounced the BJP in Rajasthan in previous polls and will repeat it this time as well. We will do the same in the Northeast. Nobody should underestimate the idea of Congress," Gandhi added.

