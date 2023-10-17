RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India awaits for same-sex marriage verdict today
October 17, 2023  10:29
image
As the Supreme Court bench is expected to deliver its judgement on Tuesday regarding the marriage equality rights for the LGBTQIA+ community, Indian Activist Anjali Gopalan said that they hope for a positive verdict, it can be a civil right or marriage equality right.

"We hope for a positive verdict, I think the court will give us something, it can be a civil right or marriage equality right. Everyone should get equal rights, we're all the citizens of one nation. If the court will give us the right, the government will have to follow it," Anjali Gopalan told ANI.

"There is no reason to restrict the LGBTQIA+ community from rights, including the right to adopt, and the right to marriage," the Indian Activist added.

The Supreme Court Constitution bench will deliver its judgement on Tuesday on various petitions pertaining to marriage equality rights for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The five-judge Constitution bench comprising of the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha is dealing with a batch of petitions pertaining to marriage equality rights for LGBTQIA+ community.

Advocate Arundhati Katju also said that they are waiting in anticipation of the judgement of the Supreme Court.

"It is a very big day and we are waiting in anticipation of the judgement of the Supreme Court. We've been waiting for this day for many years," Advocate Katju said.
