I may have asked about Pune land deal: Ajit Pawar





Borwankar, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, alleged in her book `Madam Commissioner' that then "district minister" -- an apparent reference to Pawar who was then Pune guardian minister -- insisted in 2010 that she complete the process of handing over an auctioned plot belonging to the police department to the winning bidder who was later cited as an accused in the 2G scam.





She opposed this move, she wrote.





"I admit that I may have asked her about the status of the land deal, and she may have expressed her opposition to the transfer of land . Except that, I did not try to push the deal. The reason I asked her about the deal was a committee had taken the decision to hand over the land to a private builder, but that decision was not being implemented," Pawar told reporters in Mumbai.





The Nationalist Congress Party leader did not name Borwankar, but said some allegations had been levelled against him by "a retired IPS officer who had served in Pune as commissioner of police." He also said that the officer could have made the claims in her book for sensationalism. -- PTI

