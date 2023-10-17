RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
I agree with CJI for an anti-discrimination law: Justice Kaul
October 17, 2023  11:56
image
A five-judge Constitution bench comprising the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha is dealing with a batch of petitions pertaining to marriage equality rights for LGBTQIA+ community.

After the CJI finishes his judgment, Justice Kaul reads his:
"I wholeheartedly agree with the Chief Justice of India that there is a need for an anti-discrimination law. My suggestions for anti-discrimination law are as follows -- it should address intersectional discrimination. Legal recognition of non-heterosexual unions is a step towards marriage equality.
Let us preserve the autonomy so long as it does no impinge on others' rights."

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why UN rejected Russian resolution on Israel-Hamas war
Why UN rejected Russian resolution on Israel-Hamas war

The resolution proposed by Russia that called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza but made no mention of Hamas' attack on Israel.

'Warner Must Be Fined'
'Warner Must Be Fined'

'His reaction, swearing at Joel Wilson, is unacceptable.'

ISRO's Gaganyaan test vehicle to soar on Oct 21 morning
ISRO's Gaganyaan test vehicle to soar on Oct 21 morning

The test vehicle development flight (TV-D1) is aimed at testing the crew module that will carry Indian astronauts during the human spaceflight late next year.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales up 2% in Sep: SIAM
Domestic passenger vehicle sales up 2% in Sep: SIAM

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 1.87 per cent year-on-year to 361,717 units last month, industry body SIAM said on Monday. The passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers stood at 3,55,043 units in September 2022....

How Vizhinjam Port Can Change India's Shipping Fortunes
How Vizhinjam Port Can Change India's Shipping Fortunes

'It will be important strategically and geographically because there is no port in India which is as close to the international shipping route as Vizhinjam.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances