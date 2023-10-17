I agree with CJI for an anti-discrimination law: Justice Kaul

A five-judge Constitution bench comprising the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha is dealing with a batch of petitions pertaining to marriage equality rights for LGBTQIA+ community.





After the CJI finishes his judgment, Justice Kaul reads his:

"I wholeheartedly agree with the Chief Justice of India that there is a need for an anti-discrimination law. My suggestions for anti-discrimination law are as follows -- it should address intersectional discrimination. Legal recognition of non-heterosexual unions is a step towards marriage equality.

Let us preserve the autonomy so long as it does no impinge on others' rights."



