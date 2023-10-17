RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hamas top commander killed in Gaza air attack: IDF
October 17, 2023  23:37
File image
File image
The Israeli defence forces on Tuesday confirmed that its fighter jets have killed Iman Nofal, a senior Hamas member who was a former leader of Hamas' military intelligence.  

The Israeli Air Force fighter jets under joint intelligence guidance with the Shin Bet, killed one of the senior members of the Hamas terrorist organisation, Iman Nofal, according to Israel Air Force.  

The military added that Nofal was "one of the most dominant senior officials in the organization, and was close to Muhammad Deif," the terror group's military leader.  

Reportedly, he has directed many terrorist attacks against Israel and the security forces and has also directed the targets of Hamas' rocket fire, specifically targeting areas populated by uninvolved civilians.  

He was also involved in the production and development of weapons and was a partner in several terrorist attacks.  

Moreover, he was also involved in planning the kidnapping of Gilad Shalit, according to the Israel Air Force.  

The Israel Defence Force said, "We won't stop until we eliminate Hamas."  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Get us out of this hellhole': SOS messages by UN staff in Gaza
'Get us out of this hellhole': SOS messages by UN staff in Gaza

The 13,000-strong UNRWA staff in Gaza includes teachers, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, warehouse workers, logisticians, technicians and drivers.

Navratri: Bollywood's Reign Of Red
Navratri: Bollywood's Reign Of Red

After orange and white, Sukanya Verma paints these pages red with the fiery shade that's loved for its striking symbolism in Hindi movies.

Excise policy case: SC reserves verdict on Sisodia's bail pleas
Excise policy case: SC reserves verdict on Sisodia's bail pleas

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti, which reserved its verdict on two separate regular bail pleas of Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases, told the ED it cannot go by the assumption of bribe having been...

We failed: Israel security chief on Hamas attack
We failed: Israel security chief on Hamas attack

Bar, in his first comments following the surprise attack that has left everybody shell-shocked in Israel, said the ISA 'failed to generate' a warning.

SC verdict on same-sex marriage evokes mixed reactions from LGBTQ community
SC verdict on same-sex marriage evokes mixed reactions from LGBTQ community

The Supreme Court judgment on the legality of same-sex marriage elicited mixed responses from LGBTQ activists, with one section hailing parts of the Constitution Bench's order, while others expressing dissatisfaction as it did not...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances