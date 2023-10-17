Hamas top commander killed in Gaza air attack: IDF





The Israeli Air Force fighter jets under joint intelligence guidance with the Shin Bet, killed one of the senior members of the Hamas terrorist organisation, Iman Nofal, according to Israel Air Force.





The military added that Nofal was "one of the most dominant senior officials in the organization, and was close to Muhammad Deif," the terror group's military leader.





Reportedly, he has directed many terrorist attacks against Israel and the security forces and has also directed the targets of Hamas' rocket fire, specifically targeting areas populated by uninvolved civilians.





He was also involved in the production and development of weapons and was a partner in several terrorist attacks.





Moreover, he was also involved in planning the kidnapping of Gilad Shalit, according to the Israel Air Force.





The Israel Defence Force said, "We won't stop until we eliminate Hamas." -- ANI

