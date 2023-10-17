RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fire guts five coaches of passenger train in Maha's Ahmednagar; no casualties
October 17, 2023  00:45
Representational image
Five coaches of a diesel-electric multiple unit passenger train were gutted in a fire that broke out near Narayandoh station in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Monday afternoon, but no casualties were reported, railway officials said. 

The affected coaches had only 5 to 10 passengers at the time of the blaze and all of them got down immediately and escaped unhurt, the Central Railway's chief public relations officer said in Mumbai. 

The incident took place when the train (No. 01402) was heading to Ahmednagar in western Maharashtra from Ashti station in Beed district in the central region of the state, but its cause was not yet known. 

Dr Shivraj Manaspure, CPRO, Central Railway, told PTI that no passenger was injured in the blaze, which started at around 3 pm, as all of them alighted safely from the train before the fire spread. -- PTI
