RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ex-student shares Hamas videos in school WhatsApp group
October 17, 2023  22:31
image
Videos depicting alleged violence by Hamas in its war with Israel was circulated on a school's social media platform by a former student on Tuesday, the police said. 

Apart from the graphic images of the violence, the former student of the Ramgarh school allegedly shared porn videos also, the police said. 

The officer-in-charge of Rajrappa police station, Hari Nandan Singh the alleged incident took place in a private school at Ramgarh and the video was deleted from the social media group of class eight, which was created by the class teachers to be in touch with the students. 

The group settings were changed after the incident came to light and the students were restricted from posting any material. 

The former student who allegedly posted the pictures was removed from the school group, the police said. 

A number of parents rushed to the school after seeing the videos on the smartphones of their wards and demanded the his arrest, the police said. 

The school principal confirmed that the former student posted videos of Hamas militants slitting throats of people in war-torn Gaza. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Paris 2024 Olympics unfazed by Israel-Hamas conflict
Paris 2024 Olympics unfazed by Israel-Hamas conflict

France has said it will deploy some 35,000 security agents and the military to secure the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony

From 125-0 to 209 all out! Sri Lanka's batting disaster revealed
From 125-0 to 209 all out! Sri Lanka's batting disaster revealed

Sri Lanka left with regrets after squandering strong start: Pathum Nissanka

Hamas releases video of 21-year-old hostage with injury
Hamas releases video of 21-year-old hostage with injury

The French Israeli 21-year-old is seen with her seriously wounded arm bandaged, before she speaks directly into the camera.

SC verdict on same-sex marriage evokes mixed reactions from LGBTQ community
SC verdict on same-sex marriage evokes mixed reactions from LGBTQ community

The Supreme Court judgment on the legality of same-sex marriage elicited mixed responses from LGBTQ activists, with one section hailing parts of the Constitution Bench's order, while others expressing dissatisfaction as it did not...

Viral fever hits Pakistan camp ahead of Australia clash
Viral fever hits Pakistan camp ahead of Australia clash

Most of the Pakistani players, who were down with viral fever, after their arrival in Bengaluru have recovered though some are still under medical observation.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances