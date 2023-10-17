Ex-student shares Hamas videos in school WhatsApp group





Apart from the graphic images of the violence, the former student of the Ramgarh school allegedly shared porn videos also, the police said.





The officer-in-charge of Rajrappa police station, Hari Nandan Singh the alleged incident took place in a private school at Ramgarh and the video was deleted from the social media group of class eight, which was created by the class teachers to be in touch with the students.





The group settings were changed after the incident came to light and the students were restricted from posting any material.





The former student who allegedly posted the pictures was removed from the school group, the police said.





A number of parents rushed to the school after seeing the videos on the smartphones of their wards and demanded the his arrest, the police said.





The school principal confirmed that the former student posted videos of Hamas militants slitting throats of people in war-torn Gaza. -- PTI

Videos depicting alleged violence by Hamas in its war with Israel was circulated on a school's social media platform by a former student on Tuesday, the police said.