Ex-MP Mohammed Shahabuddin's son, 2 others arrested in Rajasthan
October 17, 2023  00:50
Former MP Mohammed Shahabuddin
Former MP and Bihar strongman Mohammed Shahabuddin's son Osama Shahab and his two friends were arrested in Kota district of Rajasthan on Monday when they were travelling in a car, a police officer said. 

Osama Shahab and his friends Saif and Wasim, all aged between 30 and 35, were found to be suspicious and detained at a police check post in the Ramganj Mandi area of the district. 

After preliminary inquiry, they were arrested in the evening under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, Ramganj Mandi police station SHO Manoj Berwal said. 

The three men were being interrogated and would be produced before a court on Tuesday, the SHO said. 

The three stated that they were travelling from Delhi to Goa in the vehicle carrying a Delhi registration number, and the police were verifying the claim, he added. -- PTI
