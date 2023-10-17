RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Deoria killings: HC stays order to demolish Prem Chand Yadav's house
October 17, 2023  00:21
The Allahabad high court on Monday stayed the order of a revenue official of Deoria district for the demolition of a house belonging Prem Chand Yadav, who was among six killed over a land dispute recently. 

Deoria tehsildar on October 11 issued a demolition order of the house which belongs to former district panchayat member Prem Chand. 

His father Ram Bhawan Yadav had approached the HC against order. On October 2, 50-year-old Prem Chand was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and killed by his rival Satyaprakash Dubey and his family when he went to his house. 

In retaliation soon after, Prem Chand's supporters attacked Dubey's house and brutally killed Dubey and five of his family members, including children. 

Justice Chandra Kumar Rai passed the order in an appeal filed by Ram Bhawan Yadav against the order. 

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that authorities are adamant about demolishing the house as Ram Bhawan has filed an instant petition without availing remedy of appeal under Section 67 (5) of UP Revenue Code, 2006. -- PTI
