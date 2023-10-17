RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Defence ministry seals Rs 310-cr deal for building ship for Indian Coast Guard
October 17, 2023  20:07
File image
The defence ministry on Tuesday said it signed a contract with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd for construction of the first Indian Coast Guard training ship at a cost of Rs 310 crore. 

It would be the first dedicated training platform with integral helicopter capabilities that will provide basic sea training to Coast Guard personnel and other international trainee officers, according to the ministry. 

"The ministry of defence signed a contract for the construction of one training ship for the Indian Coast Guard with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Mumbai at a cost of Rs 310 crore," it said. 

The ministry said the training ship with advanced and modern high-tech surveillance and monitoring systems will provide "profound insight and expertise" to the ICG cadets on the challenges at sea while ensuring the security of coastline and offshore assets. 

"The majority of equipment and systems will be sourced from indigenous manufacturers, including MSMEs. The project envisages to generate significant employment over a period of three years," it said in a statement. -- PTI
