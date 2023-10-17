Court can't take up role of legislature: CJI

CJI: The right to enter into Union includes the right to choose one's partner and the right to recognition of that union. If Special Marriage Act is struck down, it will take the country to pre-Independence era. If the Court takes the second approach and reads words into the SMA, it will be taking up the role of legislature.

A failure to recognize such associations will result in discrimination against queer couples. The Solicitor General said that the Union will set out a a committee to examine the rights which can be conferred on such couples.





For the full enjoyment of such relationships, such unions need recognition and there cannot be denial of basic goods and services.





The state can indirectly infringe upon freedom if it does not recognise the same.