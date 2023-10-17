Congress is a family-run party: Tharoor





Inaugurating the new office of a US-based Silicon Valley company at Technopark Phase 3 in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, Shashi Tharoor said that either Congress president Malikarjun Kharge or Rahul Gandhi could become PM from the Congress.





"My guess is from the Congress party either Mr Kharge who will then be the first Dalit Prime Minister of India or Rahul Gandhi since in many ways it is a 'family-run' party. But at the same time, the merit of the parliamentary system is the Prime Minister is the first among equals and other ministers also have great responsibility for their work so whatever responsibility is assigned to me, I am confident I can do work."





The remark comes even as the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi made an effort to distance himself from dynastic politics when the question was posed to him at a news conference in Aizawl, Mizoram today.





"What is exactly the son of Amit Shah doing? What does Rajnath Singh's son do? last I heard, Amit Shah's son is running Indian cricket. Many of their (BJP) children like Anurag Thakur, are dynasties" Rahul Gandhi said in an effort to put the ball back in the BJP court.

