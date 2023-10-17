CJI: There are 4 judgments on same-sex marriage

CJI: There are 4 judgments on same-sex marriageOctober 17, 2023 11:00
The five-judge Constitution bench comprising of the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha assemble.
CJI DY Chandrachud: Queerness is not urban elite. There are 4 judgments. There is judgment by me, Justice Kaul, Justice Bhat and Justice Narasimha. There is a degree of agreement and a degree of disagreement on how far we have to go. Queerness can be regardless of one's caste or class or socio-economic status.