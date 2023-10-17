CJI reads out 9-point directive to states on queers





(1) queer community is not discriminated against.

(2) there is no discrimination in access to goods and services

(3) Sensitise public about queer rights.

(4) create hotline for queer community.

(5) Create safe houses for queer couple.

(6) Ensure inter-sex children are not forced to undergo operations.

(7)No person shall be forced to undergo any hormonal therapy.

(8)There shall be no harassment to queer community by summoning them to police station solely to enquire about their sexual identity.

(9)Police should not force queer persons to return to their natal family.

CJI DY Chandrachud: "I will read out my directions. The first part of my directions are to end discrimination. A . The Union Govt, State Govts and UTs are directed to: