Choosing life partner an integral part of life: CJI





"Choosing a life partner is an integral part of choosing one's course of life. Some may regard this as the most important decision of their life.





"This right goes to the root of the right to life and liberty under Article 21.





"Right to enter into a union is also grounded in Article 19(1)(e).





"For the full enjoyment of such relationships, such unions need recognition and there cannot be denial of basic goods and services. The state can indirectly infringe upon freedom if it does not recognize the same. "

CJI: "All persons, including queer persons, have the right to judge the moral quality of their lives. The meaning of liberty is the ability to be who one wishes to be.