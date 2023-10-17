RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cash, goods worth more than Rs 5.5 cr seized in poll-bound Chhattisgarh
October 17, 2023  23:17
File image
File image
Unaccounted cash, liquor and other goods worth more than Rs 5.5 crore were seized in poll-bound Chhattisgarh in the last eight days, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said on Tuesday. 

The seizures took place between October 9 and 16 after the model code of conduct was imposed ahead of the assembly elections to be held on November 7 and 17, it said. 

Among other things, Rs 85 lakh in cash, 11,851 litres of liquor worth Rs 37.57 lakh, 1,838 kg of narcotics valued at Rs 61.57 lakh, 63 kg of jewellery worth Rs 1.7 crore and other goods worth Rs 2.03 crore were seized, officials said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Paris 2024 Olympics unfazed by Israel-Hamas conflict
Paris 2024 Olympics unfazed by Israel-Hamas conflict

France has said it will deploy some 35,000 security agents and the military to secure the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony

From 125-0 to 209 all out! Sri Lanka's batting disaster revealed
From 125-0 to 209 all out! Sri Lanka's batting disaster revealed

Sri Lanka left with regrets after squandering strong start: Pathum Nissanka

Rani Parties With Shilpa, Vidya
Rani Parties With Shilpa, Vidya

Film folk turned up in numbers to celebrate Bollywood Dream Girl Hema Malini's 75th birthday on October 16.

Israel-Hamas conflict: India's hope of respite in oil prices dashed
Israel-Hamas conflict: India's hope of respite in oil prices dashed

The ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict has disrupted India's efforts to gain from a recent fall in crude oil prices. Since Hamas' invasion of southern Israel on October 7, petroleum has become costlier by around $5 per barrel, threatening to...

Quota for OBCs, IPL team: Cong releases manifesto for MP poll
Quota for OBCs, IPL team: Cong releases manifesto for MP poll

The opposition Congress listed 59 promises in its 106-page manifesto, with assurances for all sections of the society, including farmers, women and government employees.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances