BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore greeted with black flags on first campaign in Raj





According to a video of the incident that surfaced on social media on Monday, Rathore was shown black flags in Jobner by Rajpal Singh Shekhawat's supporters who confronted him with slogans "Colonel kehna maan le, boria bistar bandh le (Colonel, follow our advice, pack your bags and return)" and "Jhotwara me ek hi naam, Rajpal, Rajpal."





Rathore tried to pacify the protesters by offering them sweets but they refused to be placated and continued with their sloganeering.





Shekhawat had earlier represented the Jhotwara assembly constituency and contested unsuccessfully in the 2018 assembly elections.





He was also a cabinet minister in former CM Vasundhara Raje government.





Assembly polls are slated on November 25 in the state. -- PTI

