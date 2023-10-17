RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Biden visit won't delay Gaza ground ops: Israel
October 17, 2023  14:11
Palestinians search for casualties. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
The Israel Defence Forces spokesman said US President Joe Biden's visit to Tel Aviv will not affect or complicate the ground operation in Gaza, The Times of Israel reported on Tuesday.

"I think the president also said that 'Hamas needs to be destroyed,' and that is exactly our military aim," the publication citing a CNN report quoted the IDF spokesperson.

Biden will make a wartime visit in the latest demonstration of Washington's overwhelming support for Jerusalem following the October 7 Hamas onslaught.

He will be the first head of state to visit Israel since the conflict began. He delivered a passionate speech last week in which he expressed his horror over the brutal Hamas assault, winning over Israelis across the political spectrum.

US President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel on Wednesday at a time when the country is facing its toughest battle with the terrorist group Hamas. -- ANI
